Assembly polls: Cash, liquor, drugs seizures at Rs 690 crore in Rajasthan as voting concludes

NEW DELHI: Cash, liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 690 crore aimed at inducing voters have been seized in Rajasthan, where voting for the assembly elections ended Saturday evening.

According to data shared by the Election Commission after the conclusion of the polling, seizures worth a total of over Rs 690 crore were made by different enforcement agencies.

The poll panel said the figures are 970 per cent higher than the previous elections in Rajasthan in 2018. "Increased seizures were witnessed under various heads such as cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies," it said.

Wide use of cVigil app, which allows users to register and have their complaints resolved within 100 minutes, was reported in the state. Till Saturday morning, out of a total of 20,298 complaints received, 20,245 had been disposed of and 53 were under process.

Amongst the different categories, the maximum number of complaints were received for posters or banners put up without permission, the panel noted.

The commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel took detailed, regular and exhaustive reviews with chief secretaries and directors general of police of neighbouring states and other enforcement agencies, ensuring smooth, free, fair and inclusive elections in the state, it said.

Newly-married couples, persons with disabilities, women and third gender voters, tribals and youth turned out in big numbers at the 51,890 polling stations set up across Rajasthan, the EC said.

An EC functionary recalled the recent remarks of CEC Kumar wherein he had urged people from all sections of society in the border state to come out and vote.