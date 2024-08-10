Assam CM slams Congress for its 'silence' over 'attacks' on Hindus in Bangladesh

RANCHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticised the Congress for its "silence" regarding the "attacks" on Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging that the party is more concerned about Gaza.

Sarma, who is BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, is in Ranchi to attend an organisational meeting of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Expressing concern over the instability in Bangladesh, Sarma remarked that the situation there is dire and beyond words.

He expressed confidence that the central government would address the issue through diplomatic channels and that the situation would gradually improve.

"Right now, the situation is very bad there," Sarma told reporters at the Birsa Munda airport.

Criticising the Congress for allegedly remaining silent on the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, Sarma said, "The party's leaders have protested for minorities in Gaza, but how many times have they spoken out for Hindus in Bangladesh? The Congress has shown that it stands with Muslims facing issues worldwide, but not with Hindus."

Regarding the influx of people from Bangladesh, Sarma said the central government has not permitted anyone to cross the border. "This is not the solution. We cannot allow people to cross the borders. The only solution is to use all diplomatic channels and ensure their security in Bangladesh," he said.

Sarma also claimed that the Hindu population has declined across the entire eastern region bordering Bangladesh.

"The Hindu population in Assam has decreased by 9.23 per cent, while in Bangladesh, it has fallen by 13.5 per cent over the years," he added.