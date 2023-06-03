Begin typing your search...

Ashok Gehlot condoles with Odisha train victims' kin

ByPTIPTI|2 Jun 2023 6:36 PM GMT
Ashok Gehlot condoles with Odisha train victims kin
X

Ashok Gehlot (left); Visual from the spot (ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed his grief over the train accident in Odisha in which 50 people were killed.

He said the news about the accident of Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha was very sad. ''My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. May Lord Jagannath protect everyone,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Ashok GehlotOdisha train victims' kinOdisha trainOdisha
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X