As LDF Govt hits 3-yr mark CM highlights feats of Kochi Water metro highways industrial growth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala marked its three-year anniversary in office on Monday.

Celebrating his government's entry into the fourth year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the state's achievements, stating that the Kerala model is advancing by fulfilling manifesto promises and initiating new projects.

Through social media, Vijayan emphasised the government's dedication to shaping a progressive Kerala, showcasing its commitment to social welfare and economic growth. He noted that the government's approach, balancing social welfare and economic development, has earned national acclaim.

"Kochi Water Metro has started operations. National highway development is progressing rapidly. The industrial sector is expanding through projects including 'Entrepreneurial Year'," the chief minister said.

He claimed that the fundamental sectors, including public education and health, have been strengthened.

"Big companies are investing in IT and the startup sector is gaining international recognition. It has become a model for the country in public welfare schemes, including employment guarantee scheme, social security pensions and Karunya Insurance," Vijayan said.

He said his government has received national recognition, including from Niti Ayog, in areas including governance, development, quality of life, education, and health.

"It is the support given by the people that gives energy and motivation to the government to make all this possible. Despite the attempts of many forces to isolate the state and put it in crisis, we are able to overcome it all because the government and the people stand hand-in-hand with each other," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said that even when communalism and sectarianism subjugated many regions, the state under Left rule was able to set an example for others by upholding the greatness of democracy, religious harmony, and humanity.

"We express gratitude to all who supported us in advancing this development model and strengthening Kerala's secular fabric, even when we encountered numerous hurdles. Let’s stay united and rally forward for a brighter tomorrow of enhanced democracy, unity, and prosperity," he said.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the chief minister shared sweets at the office, joined by Chief Secretary Venu V and other officials.