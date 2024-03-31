Arunachal CM among 10 elected unopposed

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein are among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in the state assembly polls following the closure of the nomination withdrawal period, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said.

Khandu was the only person to file nomination from Mukto constituency in Tawang district, while DyCM Chowna Mein won Chowkham seat after his lone rival Bayamso Kri of Congress withdrew nomination.