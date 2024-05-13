Begin typing your search...
Army opens fire on suspected Pak drone
However, the drone returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Saturday night, they said
JAMMU: Army troops opened fire on a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
However, the drone returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Saturday night, they said. The drone activity from across the border and subsequent firing of a few rounds by the Indian Army were reported from the Keri sector, the officials said.
Next Story