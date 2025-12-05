Begin typing your search...
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi calls on President Murmu
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
NEW DELHI: Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.
Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/kxMSViuFRd— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 5, 2025
"Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.
Next Story