Begin typing your search...

    Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi calls on President Murmu

    Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

    AuthorPTIPTI|5 Dec 2025 1:25 PM IST
    Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi calls on President Murmu
    X

    Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, and President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (x/@rashtrapatibhvn) 

    NEW DELHI: Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

    The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

    "Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.

    Upendra DwivediDroupadi MurmuArmy Chief
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X