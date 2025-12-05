Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi calls on President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/kxMSViuFRd — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 5, 2025

