Anish Dayal Singh to head CRPF, Nina Singh CISF

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Dec 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-29 01:00:49.0  )
Anish Dayal Singh, Nina Singh

NEW DELHI: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Anish Dayal Singh was appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, was holding the additional charge of the CRPF following the retirement of incumbent SL Thaosen on November 30.

Nina Singh has been appointed as the DG, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

