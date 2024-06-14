Andhra Pradesh Ministers get portfolios, Pawan Kalyan to be Chandrababu Naidu's Deputy

AMARAVATI: Day after taking charge of his office after being sworn in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, the Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Government allotted portfolios to 25 Ministers in his Cabinet.

While Chief Minister Naidu has kept Law and Order among other portfolios, Pawan Kalyan who has been named Naidu's Deputy, has been alloted Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology.

Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has been alloted Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kinjarapu Atchannaidu got Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development and Fisheries, while Satya Kumar Yadav got Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education.

JanaSena Party leaders Nadendla Manohar got Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs while Kandula Durgesh will take control of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography.

The TDP fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the BJP and the JanaSena Party. Anitha Vangalapudi got charge of Home Affairs and Disaster Management; Payyavula Keshav got Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative.

Among the other Ministers, Nimmala Ramanaidu got charge of Water Resources Development; Nasyam Mohammed Farook took charge of Law & Justice and Minority Welfare; Anam Ramnarayana Reddy got Endowments.

Other portfolio allocations included Kollu Ravindra who got Mines and Geology, and Excise; Ponguru Narayana got Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Anagani Satya Prasad got Revenue, Registration and Stamps; Kolusu Parthasarathy got Housing, Information and Public Relations; Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy got Social Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare, Sachivalayam and Village; Gottipati Ravi Kumar got Energy.

Gummadi Sandhya Rani will take charge of Women and Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare; BC Janardhan Reddy got Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments, TG Bharath got Industries and Commerce, Food processing.

S Savitha got charge of Backward Classes Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles, Vasamsetti Subhash got Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services, Kondapalli Srinivas got Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, SERP, NRI empowerment and relations; and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy got Transport, Youth and Sports.

Chief Minister Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections. The TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh's 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party, has 21 and BJP has eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party was confined to 11.