Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns hearing on Naidu's bail petition

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned, to October 19, the hearing on the bail petition of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The Vijayawada ACB court had dismissed his bail petition on October 9.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo has challenged the order in the High Court.

The CI) had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the Skill Development scam which allegedly took place when he was the Chief Minister. He remained in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada ACB court took up hearing on a petition seeking details of Naidu’s health condition. It directed the CID to file counter to the petition filed by Naidu’s lawyer.

Expressing concern over Naidu’s health, his family members told the court that they had not received the comprehensive health report. They said the authorities have not submitted the report to the court and to them.

Naidu’s family demanded copies of a report prepared by the jail authorities and also the report by the team of doctors which checked his health on October 12. They told the court that the jail authorities were refusing to give pertinent information about Naidu’s health condition. The court was also told that the jail authorities kept under wraps the advice of the doctors to provide cooler environs for Naidu inside the jail.