A fire broke out in a private bus travelling from Tirupati to Srikalahasti, on Tirupati-Renigunta National Highway last night

ByANIANI|19 May 2024 7:52 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in bus on Tirupati-Renigunta national highway, no casualties reported
Visual from the spot (Image : ANI)

TIRUPATI: A private bus travelling from Tirupati to Srikalahasti caught fire on the Tirupati-Renigunta National Highway on Saturday night. All the passengers were evacuated in time and no casualties were reported.

In the visuals, fire officials were seen dousing the flames. "A fire broke out in a private bus travelling from Tirupati to Srikalahasti, on Tirupati-Renigunta National Highway last night. All the passengers were evacuated in time and no casualties were reported," said officials. Further information is awaited.

