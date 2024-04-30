Andhra Assembly polls: TDP's Ponguru Narayana holds door-to-door campaign in Nellore

NELLORE: Ponguru Narayana, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from Nellore Assembly seat, held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency on Tuesday.

During the campaign, the former Andhra Minister exuded confidence in the party winning with a high majority.

"TDP has done a lot of work for the constituency in the past and people are appreciating this... We are going to win with a high majority," the former legislator told ANI on Tuesday.

Ponguru Narayana is contesting the Assembly polls against Mohammed Khaleel Ahmed, a candidate of the ruling YSR Congress party. He lost to YSRCP's Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav by a margin of 2988 votes in the 2019 elections.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are set to take place on May 13, 2024, simultaneously with the fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls.

In the run-up to the state assembly polls, the TDP has promised, "a new vision for Andhra Pradesh with Super Six guarantees." The Super Six guarantees include the creation of 20 lakh jobs for the youth, and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 if TDP comes to power.

This time TDP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Janal Sena Party and the BJP against the ruling YSRCP.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats out of 175, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats out of 25, while the TDP could only win three seats.