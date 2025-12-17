Anbumani questions silence of DMK's allies on caste census

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss questioned the ‘silence’ of parties like Congress, VCK, MDMK and Dravidar Kazhagam, all allies of ruling DMK, in the caste survey issue in the state and reminded that the Scheduled Caste communities would benefit the most from such a census.

Speaking at a protest held in Chennai on Wednesday, Anbumani said that the demand has no connection with elections, and PMK would continue to press for a caste census until the very last day before the elections, if necessary.

Earlier, PMK had invited all the political parties in the state, except DMK, to participate and support the protest for the caste census, but allies of DMK shunned away. However, leaders from the BJP, NTK, AMMK, Puratchi Baratham and others took part in the protest.

“Why are you maintaining silence? Is it because of electoral calculations?” he asked the DMK allies.

Anbumani pointed out that states such as Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana have completed caste-based surveys, while Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha are currently carrying them out.

Citing Telangana as an example, Anbumani said the state conducted a door-to-door survey, distributing forms with 75 different questions to assess people’s educational, employment, and economic status. The entire exercise was completed in just one and a half months for Rs 300 crore.

“If a similar door-to-door survey is conducted in Tamil Nadu, we will get accurate data on education, employment, economic conditions, and access to facilities. This will help us clearly identify the status of backward and marginalised communities and design appropriate welfare schemes to uplift them and ensure the overall progress of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Anbumani reiterated that a caste-based population census is crucial to achieving social justice, equitable development, and dignity for all communities in Tamil Nadu.

Even as Anbumani and his father Ramadoss are fighting for the party's leadership, the protest on Wednesday, in which leaders from other parties took part, has apparently helped the former to showcase that he has support from potential allies too.