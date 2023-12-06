Amit Shah to inaugurate steel plant in Maoist-infested Gadchiroli on Dec 9

NAGPUR: Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a two-day visit to Maharashtra where he is scheduled to inaugurate a steel project in Gadchiroli and the state’s biggest job fair in Nagpur on December 9, officials said on Wednesday.

Reaching here late on Friday, Shah will fly down to Gadchiroli the next morning to inaugurate a direct reduced iron plan of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, which will be the first big project coming up in the Maoist hinterland.

He is also likely to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of other LMEL projects as part of the company’s Rs 20,000-crore integrated steel manufacturing unit in Kondseri on a 1000-acre complex.

The LMEL plans to set up units to make cold and hot rolled steel pellets, a slurry pipeline network to transport iron ore from its mines around 100 kms away, build a hospital and set up a garment training institute which is intended to boost the Gadchiroli economy.

Later in the day, Shah will inaugurate a Job Fair at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University campus where over 300 companies are expected to give more than 21,000 jobs to youth in different sectors, officials said.

Tight security arrangements are being made for Shah’s visit which is coinciding with the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature starting here from December 7.