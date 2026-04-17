Amit Shah tears into Congress, allies as bill to amend women's quota law fails LS test

"How can anyone celebrate victory after deceiving half the country's population — 70 crore million women — and losing their trust?" he said.

Shah termed the Opposition's rejoicing at the bill's defeat "an insult to every woman" who has been waiting for her rights for decades.

"This celebration by the opposition is an insult to every woman who has been waiting for her rights for decades. How many times will the Congress and its allies betray women?" he said.

Shah said a very strange scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha today as the Congress, TMC, DMK, and the Samajwadi Party did not allow the passage of the essential Constitution amendment bill, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.