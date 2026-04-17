Attack on Constitution defeated, says Rahul Gandhi as bill to amend women’s quota law fails LS test

The bill was not aimed at providing women reservation, but an attempt to change India's electoral structure, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Talking to reporters after the Constitution amendment bill failed to secure two-third majority in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also said that if the prime minister is serious in providing women reservation in Parliament, he should bring the 2023 law and the opposition would extend its support outrightly.

"As I have said, it was an attack on the Constitution and we defeated that,” he said outside Parliament.