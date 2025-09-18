Amit Shah in Bihar today, to hold key meetings ahead of Assembly polls

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar on Thursday as part of the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, where he is expected to hold several meetings to mobilise party workers and fine-tune the campaign roadmap.

Party officials said Shah will address two significant meetings during the visit -- one with workers in Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district and another in the Begusarai zone.

Nearly 2,000 to 2,500 participants, including district presidents, legislators and senior leaders, are expected to join the sessions.

The Bihar unit has divided the state into five zones, and Shah's outreach is designed to strengthen the party's presence across multiple regions before the polls.

The BJP is also set to roll out a door-to-door campaign from Thursday to September 25, during which booth-level workers and leaders will interact with residents to highlight central and state government schemes and their benefits.

Shah has also been invited by the Bihar State Religious Trust Council for a meeting with priests, saints and sadhus at Patna's Bapu Auditorium on the same day.

However, his participation in the event has not yet been confirmed officially.

Later this month, on September 27, Shah is expected to hold another round of discussions with Bihar BJP leaders on seat-sharing, candidate selection and the broader election strategy.

Party insiders suggest that the BJP and its allies are eyeing a contest on nearly 225 seats this time.

Shah's visit follows closely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the interim terminal building of the new civil enclave at Purnea airport and launched development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary were also present during the event marking a major boost to Bihar's infrastructure development ahead of the polls.