NEET UG exam conducted on May 3 cancelled after paper leak

CHENNAI: In a massive blow to over 2 million medical aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has annulled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, following confirmed reports of a widespread paper leak originating in Rajasthan .
The decision, approved by the Government of India, came after central agencies and law enforcement submitted evidence proving the integrity of the national entrance test was "irreversibly compromised" .
The cancellation is directly linked to the circulation of an alleged "guess paper" or leaked question paper prior to the exam date . According to NTA officials, inputs were received by the agency on May 7—four days after the examination—regarding severe malpractices .
By May 8, the matter was escalated to central agencies. The subsequent investigative findings by law enforcement, particularly the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), established that the examination process "could not be allowed to stand" .
"On the basis of the inputs examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the findings shared by law enforcement agencies, the examination conducted on May 3, 2026, stands cancelled," the NTA stated in an official release .
In a move to restore transparency, the Government of India has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) . The central agency will conduct a comprehensive probe to uncover the source of the leak and determine if an organized syndicate was involved.
The NTA has assured full cooperation, including providing all records, data, and technical assistance required for the inquiry.
While the fresh exam dates are yet to be announced, the NTA has assured candidates that they will not have to bear the financial burden of another registration.
· No Fresh Registration: Existing candidature and registration data will be carried forward .
· Fee Refund: Examination fees already paid will be refunded to the candidates and exam will be conducted using internal resources.
· Re-examination: A new exam will be conducted on dates to be notified soon. The NTA acknowledged the inconvenience caused to students but maintained the decision was necessary to protect the "trust associated with the national examination system" .