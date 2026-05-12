NEET UG exam conducted on May 3 cancelled after paper leak

By May 8, the matter was escalated to central agencies. The subsequent investigative findings by law enforcement, particularly the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), established that the examination process "could not be allowed to stand" .

"On the basis of the inputs examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the findings shared by law enforcement agencies, the examination conducted on May 3, 2026, stands cancelled," the NTA stated in an official release .

In a move to restore transparency, the Government of India has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) . The central agency will conduct a comprehensive probe to uncover the source of the leak and determine if an organized syndicate was involved.