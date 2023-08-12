Amarnath Yatra to continue only on alternate days

SRINAGAR: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Saturday announced its decision to allow the ongoing Amarnath Yatra only on alternate days due to the decreasing number of pilgrims.

Since the annual pilgrimage started on July 1, over 4.30 lakh Yatris have performed the yatra.

Officials said over 1,600 Yatris had ‘Darshan’ inside the cave shrine on Friday, while another batch of 915 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in an escorted convoy for the valley on Saturday.

“Of these 915 Yatris, 736 are male, 151 are female, 25 Sadhus and 3 Sadhvis”, officials said.