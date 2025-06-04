All-party delegation led by Sanjay Jha concludes India's outreach against terrorism

NEW DELHI: After concluding a productive five-nation visit to garner global support against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism, an all-party Parliamentary delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The delegation visited Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia as part of a global outreach initiative post Operation Sindoor, a military operation undertaken by the Indian armed forces which successfully dismantled nine terrorist training centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Jha, included BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI-M's John Brittas, and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

Speaking to IANS after arriving in Delhi from successful multi-nations visit, JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said: "We visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Four or five important points emerged from the visit. Firstly, the all-party delegation sent by the government delivered a strong message—that the entire country stands united on this issue against terrorism. Secondly countries across the world unequivocally condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and offered condolences to all 26 victims who died in the massacre. Thirdly India only targeted terrorist centres and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with restraint and precision strikes. Fourth, flights have resumed in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from Cabinet meeting being held in Pahalgam to review the situation on ground. We urged that action should be taken against Pakistan by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force). The delegations have sent out a strong message against terror."

After concluding a productive five-nation visit abroad, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, part of the JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation, told IANS, "First and foremost, this delegation was formed to unite the world against terrorism. Different multi-party delegations visited various countries as a united team representing India. Under the leadership of the MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, our team visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia..."

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Brij Lal, also part of the delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said, "The visit was very fruitful. We visited five countries, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia."

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas, part of the delegation led by JD-U- MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, told IANS, "Our mission was to sensitise other countries and convey the message that they must support India in its fight against terrorism."

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation, told IANS, "After 14 days, we have returned to India—it feels really good. Over the past 14 days, we visited five countries as part of a nine-member delegation... One thing we feel that every country stands with India and strongly condemns terrorism."

