'Alien concept to Congress': Nadda hits back at Kharge over politicising bureaucracy, armed forces remarks

NEW DELHI: After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP government of politicising bureaucracy and armed forces, BJP Chief Nadda hit back saying it maybe an 'alien concept for Congress' but public service delivery is the duty of the government.

He said that the move was aimed at ensuring all beneficiaries of government schemes were reached.

“It may be an alien concept to the Congress Party, but public service delivery is the duty of a government,: Nadda wrote on X.

Slamming the Congress, the BJP leader said: "If the Modi government wants to ensure saturation of all schemes and ensure all beneficiaries are reached, nobody who has the interest of the poor in his mind can have a problem. But Congress only has an interest in keeping the poor in poverty and hence their opposition to the saturation drive."

In another post, he said, "It baffles me to see the Congress Party have an issue with public servants reaching the grassroots to ensure saturation of schemes. If this not the basic tenet of governance, what is? Regarding opposition to a ‘Rath’ it is a fit use of public resources unlike using warships as personal yachts."

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress, saying: "Who said bureaucrats in GoI are not meant to talk about the programs and schemes implemented? Should they just sit in offices and not be on the ground to assess impact? Bureaucrats are duty bound to serve the people, as the elected government deems fit."

He said that just because five states are going to polls and general elections are seven months away, should we abandon governance?

"Even as Gujarat Chief Minister, each year, irrespective of elections, Modi ensured his bureaucrats went out in the field, during June-July, to ensure all school going children enroll. It ensured universal education in Gujarat," he said.

"Similarly, Prime Minister Modi wants complete saturation of welfare schemes, like the PM Awas Yojana (Grameen), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Kisan, Fasal Bima Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Janaushadhi Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Skill Development programs, Vishwakarma Yojana among others, run by his Govt, in the next six months. His entire Govt will spread across 2.7 lakh panchayats, under a mega saturation drive called ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, and reach out to potential beneficiaries and enrol them. So, let the government work, elections will happen when they happen," Malviya added.

The sharp reactions from the BJP leaders came after Kharge on Sunday wrote to the Prime Minister over his government's orders saying that in his government all agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments of the government are now officially 'Pracharaks'.

He also said that in view of protecting democracy and Constitution, it is imperative that the orders which will lead to the politicising of bureaucracy and armed forces must be withdrawn immediately.