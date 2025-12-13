Air India's Dubai to Chennai flight grounded after technical snag, 172 fliers stranded

CHENNAI: An Air India flight from Dubai to Chennai was forced to abort take-off late on Friday night (December 12) after a technical snag was detected, leaving 172 passengers stranded in Dubai.

The aircraft, scheduled to depart Dubai at 11.45 pm, had 172 passengers and seven crew members on board. The technical snag was noticed while the aircraft was taxiing on the runway, prompting the pilot to halt the take-off immediately as a safety precaution.

All passengers were safely disembarked and accommodated in the airport lounges at Dubai.

Engineers at the Dubai airport carried out inspections and attempted repairs, but the aircraft could not be made serviceable immediately. Air India later announced that the flight would depart for Chennai after the engine malfunction is rectified.

The airline operates a daily service between Chennai and Dubai, with the flight departing Chennai International Airport every evening and returning from Dubai at midnight, reaching Chennai at around 4.45 am. The Chennai-bound flight had left to Dubai as scheduled on Friday evening.

Due to the disruption, passengers who were expected to arrive in Chennai on Saturday morning (December 13) remain stranded at the Dubai airport.