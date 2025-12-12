Air India cancels flights due to fog; passengers to get full refunds or rebooking

CHENNAI: Air India has announced that passengers will be offered full refunds or alternative flights in the event of cancellations or delays caused by fog. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated the period from 10 December 2025 to 10 February 2026 as the official fog season.

The airline has established 24-hour control centres at major airports, including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, and will provide advance information on flight disruptions via SMS, WhatsApp, and email.

The winter season, which typically affects air travel across India, is expected to bring increasing fog over the coming days, resulting in delays and cancellations that could affect thousands of passengers.

Under its “Air India Fog Care” initiative, the airline will arrange alternative flights for passengers whose journeys are disrupted, or issue a full refund without any deduction for those who choose not to travel.

Based on reports from the India Meteorological Department, passengers will be informed in advance of expected delays and cancellations during Low Visibility Operations (LVO).

In worst-case scenarios, flights to southern states including Tamil Nadu—Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai—may experience delays on departure and arrival. During such times, passengers will be assisted as per the Air India Bag Care Scheme.