Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police conduct foot patrolling to review security arrangements for Rath Yatra

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police conducted foot patrolling in Ahmedabad today morning to review the security arrangements for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled to be held on July 7. The patrolling was held to ensure a smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

Ahmedabad Joint Commissioner of Police Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said, "We foot patrolled more than 200 police officers today for the upcoming Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The operation included police constables and the State Reserve Police (SRP)." Speaking to ANI, he said, "The patrolling checked on all the history sheeters, gamblers and rape-accused criminals. Apart from this, we also checked the hotels, lodges, restaurants and low-lit areas to make sure all safety protocols were in place.

The patrolling was carried out to prevent any untoward incidents in the future." Earlier, on June 30, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the issue of conveyance of the devotees and stated that special arrangements have been made for the devotees coming for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. He also added that 315 trains have been made available for the occasion. "For the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, special arrangements have been made by the railways.

To facilitate the devotees of Maha Prabhu from the different states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand, at least 315 trains will run, covering all the parts of Odisha," Ashwini said. "We are constituting a holding area for 15,000 people, along with the construction of a toilet complex and temporary ticketing centre. We are making all possible efforts to ease the journey of the devotees," he further said, highlighting the preparations being made by the Railway Ministry to establish a holding area for the accommodation of 15,000 people.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The festival, celebrated with great fanfare from New Zealand to London and South Africa encompasses the onward journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple and culminates with the return journey after eight days.

In reality, the festival stretches from the day of Akshaya Tritiya (in April) and culminates with the return of the journey of the Holy Trinity to the Shree Mandir premises.