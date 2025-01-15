Agniveer women marching contingent participates in 77th Army Day parade

PUNE: In a momentous display of empowerment and excellence, the Agniveer women's marching contingent participated in the Army Day Parade at Pune on January 15 furthering the remarkable journey of women in the Indian Army, said a press statement.

This marks another significant milestone following their participation in the All-Women Tri-Services Marching Contingent at the Republic Day Parade 2024.

The inclusion of women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) in 2019 was a historic achievement for the Indian Army. Since then, Women Military Police have consistently excelled, not only in their military roles but also in national and international sports events, bringing immense pride and honour to the Armed Forces, added the press statement.

Aligned with the theme of "Naari Shakti," the Agniveer Women Marching Contingent will take centre stage at the Army Day Parade 2025, showcasing the strength, discipline, and dedication of the Women Military Police. The contingent, under the able command of Capt Sandhya Rao H, exemplifies the leadership and commitment of women in the Indian Army, mentioned the press statement further.

The participation of the Agniveer Women Marching Contingent is a testament to the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and empower women within its ranks, strengthening the force and reflecting the nation's growing commitment to recognising the capabilities of women in every sphere of national service.

Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressing the parade said that violence has witnessed a downfall in Jammu and Kashmir and the peaceful completion of Assembly polls, Lok Sabha Polls and Amarnath Yatra shows the same.

"On Northern borders, the situation is normal but sensitive as well. Our Army is fully ready to tackle any kind of situation. Special attention is been paid to developing modern and critical infrastructure on Norten Borders. On the LoC of Western borders, the ceasefire is maintained but attempts of infiltration are being made."

"In the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of the continued stringent efforts of the security forces, violence has reduced considerably and the completion of Assembly polls, Lok Sabha Polls and Amarnath Yarta in a peaceful environment shows betterment in the situation," said the Army Chief.