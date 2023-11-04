After wide furore, Indian Oil restores regional languages in gas booking system

CHENNAI: After a wide furore against the removal of regional languages from IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) for booking gas cylinders, Indian Oil has restored the regional languages.

"Indian Oil, one of India's leading energy companies, would like to inform its valued customers about a brief interruption in the regional language selection feature on our IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) - 7718955555 from November 1, 2023, during the migration process from Airtel to Jio. During this temporary transition period, only English and Hindi language options were available until the preferred language details could be loaded into the system. We understand the inconvenience this may have caused, and we deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," a statement from from public sector oil giant said.

The statement added that the issue has been successfully resolved, and the IVRS system now automatically fetches the regional language and preferred language settings of customers, ensuring a seamless experience.

"We are also delighted to inform our customers that the option for LPG cylinder booking in Tamil is now active, along with a wide array of regional language choices, to better cater to the diverse linguistic preferences of our customers," it added.

Indian Oil also apologized for the inconvenience caused during the migration process.