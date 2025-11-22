After Tiruvallur woman, Bengaluru man held in Rs 25L online job scam case

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man from Bengaluru was arrested by the city police's East Zone cybercrime Wing in connection with cheating a city woman of Rs 25 lakh by luring her through the online part-time job scam.

A few days ago, the police arrested a Tiruvallur woman, Deepa, working at a garment store in Karnataka, for acting as a mule bank account holder to cyber fraudsters in the same case.

Following Deepa's arrest, the police secured Kishore of Bengaluru, who helped Deepa open a bank account, which was used to temporarily park the fraudulently obtained money and assisted in withdrawing the funds for commission.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, a software professional residing at Mandaveli, approached the city police in February last year after she lost over Rs 25 lakh to cyber fraudsters in the "online part-time job scam"

In these scams, victims are lured by WhatsApp and Telegram messages where they are offered jobs such as liking, subscribing to YouTube videos, writing Google reviews for tourist locations, hotel and travel reviews and eventually made to part with money to get more tasks.

The east zone cybercrime police personnel who registered a case based on the techie's complaint traced the bank accounts to which she transferred money and zeroed in on the accused.