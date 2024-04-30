After Surat, now Indore LS seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

INDORE: In another blow to Congress after the Surat fiasco, its Lok Sabha candidate from the Indore constituency, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination on Monday, ahead of the May 13 polling, amid indications that he is headed to the Bharatiya Janata Party camp.

After Bam opted out of the race, the Congress in Delhi said there was a “threat to democracy”.

Interestingly, the decision of Bam comes five days after a court in Indore had asked for adding a 307 (attempt to murder) charge in a 2007 case related to a land dispute against him, his father and others.

Indore’s Collector Ashish Singh verified Bam’s withdrawal of nomination, a process that was documented via videography to uphold transparency. Today was the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

“Three candidates, including Congress’ Bam, withdrew their nominations today as per the due procedure. The process has also been videographed,” Singh said.

A photograph released by the BJP on social media captured Bam’s presence alongside MP Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and other prominent party figures, indicating his imminent move to the BJP camp.

Sources within the BJP confirmed Bam’s intention to join their ranks, marking a strategic move on the last day for withdrawal of nominations in the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where elections are slated for May 13.