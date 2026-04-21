After Kejriwal's plea rejected, AAP questions HC's handling of Delhi CM's remarks

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that if the High Court was genuinely concerned about the image of the judiciary, then Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should have faced contempt proceedings for her alleged remarks that the Rouse Avenue Court judge was "set", which is why Kejriwal was discharged.

Delhi High Court judge Swarana Kanta Sharma refused to recuse herself from hearing the case as she rejected the pleas of Kejriwal and others for her withdrawal. Justice Sharma said a political leader cannot be allowed to damage an institution without any basis, as a personal attack on a judge is an attack on the judiciary itself, and "a politician cannot be permitted to cross the boundary and sit in judgment over the competence of a judge".