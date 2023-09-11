After G20 Summit success, World media hails India's presidency

NEW DELHI: As the G20 Summit successfully concluded with 100 per cent consensus on New Delhi Declaration, most of the international media have praised India and spoken of its rising clout as the voice of the Global South.

The Washington Post lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing global concerns and receiving 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The post lead with a story titled, “India forges compromise among divided world powers at the G20 summit in a diplomatic win for Modi.”

Dubai based media organisation, Gulf News emphasized on the aspect of how the 18th G20 Summit shaped the world in harmony and diversity and shared their story with the headline, “18th G20 Summit: Shaping a world of diversity and harmony.”



Australian news outlet ABC news however saw the Delhi declaration as being watered down in its language on the conflict in Ukraine. ABC news wrote “Anthony Albanese hails watered down agreement as G20 summit wraps.”

Albanese on Saturday termed the G20 Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “successful” and also stated that the New Delhi Summit was followed by a good bilateral discussion between the two leaders.

As the G20 Summit culminated with productive initiatives, British daily broadsheet, The Telegraph spoke about India’s move to become the highlight of the New World Order. Their story read “Why India is poised to become the centre of the New World Order.”

At the G20 Summit, India’s presidency gave importance to global multi stakeholder collaboration as a means to tackle common challenges like the climate crisis and shows the path of global harmony and green finance.

Qatar based Al Jazeera highlighted that Russia had applauded the balanced declaration as the G20 Summit successfully comes to an end. “Russia praises ‘balanced’ declaration as summit concludes” Al Jazeera a story stated as their headline.

South China Morning Post story read “US, Russia praise G20 summit declaration as India meeting closes.”

US President Joe Biden on Sunday had said that this year’s G20 summit has proved that the group can still drive solutions to the most pressing issues of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict.

Taking to X, US President said, “At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday described the New Delhi G20 Summit as “a milestone” and said the active role of the Indian presidency “has genuinely consolidated” the G20 countries from the Global South for the first time in history.

Earlier, Chief Coordinator of India’s G20 Presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the G20 Summit has provided India with an opportunity to showcase its diversity, legacy and digital public infrastructure.