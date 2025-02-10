Biggest ever Aero India kicks off with grand flypast

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of the biennial Aero India was officially opened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka on Monday.

The five-day event kicked off with an impressive flypast featuring a variety of aircraft. The Air Display began with an AN-32 aircraft dropping the Akash Ganga skydiving team, followed by the Dhwaj formation with three Mi-17 helicopters, the Tejas formation with three LCA MK1 jets, the Bhim formation with Light Utility Helicopters, and the Rakshak formation with Dornier aircraft.

Other highlights included the Drona formation featuring one AN-32 and two Dornier planes, the Yodha formation with LCA MK1A jets, the Varuna formation with one P8I, two MiG-29s, and two Hawks, the Saathi formation with one C-130 and two C-29s, the Arjuna formation with five Jaguars, the Netra formation with one Netra aircraft and two Su-30s, the Shakti formation with one Rafale and one Su-30, and the Trishul formation with three Su-30s. Suryakiran Aerobatics display team enthralled the audience to close the inauguration event.

The first three days of Aero India are reserved for business visitors, while the final two days are open to the general public.

The event includes the Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, aerial displays, a large exhibition area featuring the India Pavilion, and a trade fair showcasing aerospace companies. Aero India 2025 will cover an area of over 42,000 sqm and will feature the participation of more than 900 exhibitors, including 150 international companies.

At the previous edition in 2023, 809 exhibitors, businesses, investors, start-ups, and MSMEs participated, with over seven lakh visitors attending.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) have stated that this year’s event will be the largest Aero India to date. Aircraft on display will include Russia's fifth-generation SU-57 fighter jet, the U.S.'s F-35, the KC-135 Stratotanker, B-1B Lancer, and Brazil’s Multi-Mission Transport Aircraft KC-390 Millennium.