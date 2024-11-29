Actor Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer denies ED raid claims amid ongoing investigation 

CHENNAI: Shilpa Shetty's lawyer, Prashant Patil, has denied media allegations of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the actor in an official press statement. However, he confirmed that the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, who is cooperating with the investigation.

In the statement released by the advocate, he stated, "There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate . These reports are not true and are misleading . As per my instructions , there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature . However , the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out . Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos , pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case . Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter (sic)."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday swooped on the homes and offices of businessman Raj Kundra and others in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, in connection with ongoing investigations into the bitcoin scam case.

The latest action is purportedly linked to a money-laundering probe arising out of the bitcoin scam in which Kundra and others had allegedly collected around Rs 6,600 crore in 2017 from the public with tall promises of a 10 per cent/month return in the form of Crypto assets.

In April 2024, the ED had raided and attached multiple assets of Kundra and Shetty worth Rs 97 crore, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from IANS)