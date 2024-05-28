Aavin needs autonomy to sustain in market: NDDB chairman

CHENNAI: Commenting on Aavin-Amul-Nandini competition in the Tamil Nadu’s milk shed area, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and National Dairy Services (NDS) chairman Meenesh Shah said while Gujarat’s Amul and Karnataka’s Nandini have a complete autonomy, the same should be given to Aavin to compete with other dairy cooperatives.

“Aavin should do well. But, they (Aavin) were not allowed to decide the prices anymore. To compete with other dairy cooperatives, complete autonomy should be given to Aavin. Then, Aavin can be a good player in the dairy market,” Shah said while interacting with DT Next at Alamadhi Semen Station.

Meanwhile, to enhance the probability of birth of female calves, which in turn will help increase milk production in the country, the NDDB and National Dairy Services NDS will soon dedicate the indigenous sex sorting technology to the nation.

Speaking on the initiative, Meenesh Shah, said that they are developing the indigenous sex sorting of bovine semen is being undertaken at Alamadhi Semen Station in Tiruvallur district near Chennai with the support of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India. “We have planned to dedicate the indigenously developed technology of bovine semen to the nation in August. The production and field trials of the new Indian technology are currently under way whose results are expected to arrive by August 2024,” Shah said.

