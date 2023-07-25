AAP's Sanjay Singh continues sit-in protest in Parliament premises

NEW DELHI: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remaining Parliament's Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour on the Manipur violence issue, continued his sit-in protest on Tuesday also.

After being suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP sat on a sit-in protest near Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises.

He was joined by several other opposition MPs on Monday afternoon and Monday night, including Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Deb and others.

On Tuesday morning too, Singh continued with his sit-in protest over his suspension.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and a detailed discussion over the Manipur situation.