AAP targets Centre, Ministry of Railways over train accidents

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi has targeted the BJP-led Centre and the Ministry of Railways over the two back-to-back train accidents in the country. In the first incident that occurred on Thursday, a passenger train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, killing 3 and injuring 30 others. As many as 4-5 coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train from the front got derailed.

Regarding the second incident, the wagon of a goods train derailed in Gujarat's Valsad on Friday evening. Rail services are affected on the route.

"Another train accident in Modi government. Now a goods train derailed in Gujarat. No sooner does the news of one railway accident disappear from the headlines than another railway accident occurs," the AAP said in a post on X. The AAP further added, "But it is strange that despite the frequent rail accidents, the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister are not paying any heed to it". Meanwhile, North Eastern Railway confirmed on Friday that three people have been killed in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment. Seven have been critically injured and five people have sustained minor injuries. "The final update that we have as official figures is that three deaths have occurred. Seven more are grievously injured and five have simple injuries," said CPRO North Eastern Railway Pankaj Kumar. The train derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Railway. Following the mishap, the Ministry of Railways announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment. In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.