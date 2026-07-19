A story of fortitude: Bundi student who worked as whitewasher scores 99.16 pc in NEET

Suraj, a resident of Kapren town in Bundi, cracked the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), scoring an impressive 99.16 percentile with 583 marks. He bagged an All India Rank of 16569 and an OBC category rank of 7800, securing admission into a prestigious government medical college.

For Suraj, a student of Allen Career Institute in Kota, this achievement is far more than an academic milestone; it is a lifeline out of a difficult childhood marked by financial distress and the separation of his parents.

His story is one of relentless fortitude and the family's tireless strife to better their lives. Suraj lives with his mother Ghisi Bai, an agricultural labourer, and younger sister Garima, who had to drop out of school due to the family's financial circumstances. His father lives separately.