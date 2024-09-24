A fight against BJP's revenge politics, will win it, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after HC dismisses petition in MUDA scam

BENGALURU: Responding to the Karnataka High Court's verdict dismissing his petition in the challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval on conducting an investigation in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that it is just a political ploy by the BJP and JDS to undermine his government's pro-poor initiatives.

"BJP and JDS have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice. This is a fight against the revenge politics of Narendra Modi-led BJP government".

"Throughout my 40 years of political life, I have faced such revenge and conspiracy politics and have been winning with the strength of the blessings and wishes of the people of the state.

I am confident that I will win this fight with the strength of people's blessings," Siddaramaiah said in an official statement. Siddaramaiah noted the court's outright rejection of the Governor's order under Section 218 and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge soon, asserting, "The investigation under 17A will be cancelled."

Siddaramaiah pointed out that complainant in his complaint sought permission for investigation and prosecution under Section 218 BNSS, 17A and 19 PC Act. However, the governor had initially refused permission to prosecute as per 19 PC Act".

He added that in the recent judgement, the Karnataka High Court expressly rejected the prosecution permission granted by the Governor under Section 218 BNSS. "I will not hesitate to investigate.

I will consult with experts whether such an investigation is allowed under law or not. I will discuss with the legal experts and decide the outline of the fight," Siddaramaiah said in an official statement.

The Karnataka Chief Minister further criticized opposition leaders for opposing welfare schemes during his tenure, claiming their calls for his resignation are driven by political retaliation.

"These same BJP and JDS leaders have opposed the Annabhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Ksheera Dhare, Vidyasiri, Krishibhagya, Pashubhagya, Indira Canteen schemes implemented when I was the first Chief Minister.

The same leaders who are plotting against me today have opposed the SCSP/TSP Act," Siddaramaiah said. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

In his judgment the single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna said that the order of sanction for prosecution does not suffer from non-application of mind by the Governor.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city. The High Court, in its interim order passed on August 19, had granted a temporary relief to Siddaramaiah by directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action pursuant to the sanction granted by the Governor.