83 Indian fishermen currently in Sri Lanka's judicial custody: Govt tells Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Indian fishermen are apprehended for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, and there are 83 Indian fishermen currently in the judicial custody of the island nation, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha also said four Indian fishermen are serving sentences and 169 Indian fishing vessels have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities.

He was asked whether the government has taken any action with regard to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's "letter dated July 11, 2024 requesting the release of 80 fishermen and 173 fishing boats detained by Sri Lankan Navy" and details there of.

"As per the available information, Indian fishermen are apprehended for allegedly crossing International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Currently, there are 83 Indian fishermen in the judicial custody of Sri Lanka; four Indian fishermen serving sentences and 169 Indian fishing vessels apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities," the minister said in his response.

Immediately after the reports of apprehension are received, "our High Commission through diplomatic channels" takes up the matter with the government of Sri Lanka, he added.

"In addition, our consular officials meet the detained fishermen regularly and provide all necessary support including legal assistance to the apprehended fishermen. Our officials are working for the early release and repatriation of these fishermen," the minister of state for external affairs said in the response.

Meetings of the Joint Working Group (JWG) between India and Sri Lanka on fisheries are held to discuss issues related to fishermen.

"The last JWG on fisheries was held in 2022 between both the sides. The Joint Working Group discussed all relevant fisheries issues in detail including the concerns related to fishermen and their fishing boats," Singh said.

In his response, he added that as and when letters regarding the above subjects are received from political representatives or state governments, "it is the practice of the Union government to apprise them of the current situation and the steps taken by our diplomatic Missions abroad".

"The genesis of this issue goes back to the 1974 understanding between the then central and state government of Tamil Nadu. The current Union government continues to address the resulting consequences with the humanitarian and livelihood concerns as its foremost priority," he said.