Begin typing your search...

8 injured as flyover slab collapses in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a Flyover slab collapsed, said police.

ByANIANI|21 Jun 2023 7:35 AM GMT
8 injured as flyover slab collapses in Hyderabads LB Nagar
X

Eight injured as flyover slab collapsed in Hyderabad's LB Nagar (ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

HYDERABAD: At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police. The injured were rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

Two persons have sustained serious head injuries. A case has been registered under section 337 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

Further details are awaited.

HyderabadNationalSecunderabadhead injuriesThe Indian Penal Code (IPC)KIMS Hyderabad
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X