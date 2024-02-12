6 BJP MLAs including LoP Adhikari suspended over "unruly and disorderly behaviour"

KOLKATA: Six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and Agnimitra Paul, have been suspended for the remainder of the West Bengal Assembly session over "unruly and disorderly behaviour inside the Assembly." The BJP leaders were suspended from the remaining session of the Legislative Assembly after they sat on the floor inside of the Assembly House, raising slogans and demanding a discussion about the Sandeshkhali issue by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The leaders have been suspended under Rule 348 of the State Assembly. The motion was moved by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of West Bengal and placed before the House by the Speaker and the motion was passed. After being suspended from the Assembly, LoP Adhikari said, "BJP will continue to raise its voice for the respect of women.

" In a recent incident in the Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, agitated villagers set fire to the poultry farm belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shivprasad Hazra. Locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam.

Local residents claimed that Hazra took over their land against their will, leading to their agitation and subsequent protest against the TMC leader. Despite a significant police presence in the area in response to the protests, the villagers set fire to the poultry farm of Trinamool leader Shivprasad Hazra.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that being a woman, she had failed to protect ST women in Sandeshkhali violence. Majumdar said, "The way reports are coming out of violence and rape cases in Sandeshkhali shows that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and Shiv Prasad Hazra have established their aristocratic rule and inflicting pain on women from the ST caste. Being a woman, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to protect women in Sandeshkhali."