5.4-magnitude quake hits Assam, Meghalaya

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was 48 km from Cherrapunji in Meghalaya at a depth of 16 km

ByIANSIANS|14 Aug 2023 5:16 PM GMT
5.4-magnitude quake hits Assam, Meghalaya
GUWAHATI: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Assam and Meghalaya on Monday, an official said.

The quake was also felt in some parts of Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was 48 km from Cherrapunji in Meghalaya at a depth of 16 km.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan.

As of now, there are no reports of any damage to property or loss of human lives.

IANS

