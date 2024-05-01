5 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, searches underway

NEW DELHI: Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, triggering panic and evacuation. Five schools, including Mother Mary School and Delhi Public School, have been searched by bomb detection teams.

Similar threats targeting other schools suggest a single source. Security agencies are investigating the threats and searching for the sender.

Panic gripped schools in the national capital after five of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket have received bomb threats via email, they said.

All five schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, they added.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.