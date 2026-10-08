4 FIRs so far against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka over Delhi protest clashes

The FIRs were registered under sections related to assault, obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, and violating Section 163 of the BNSS, they said.

The development came a day after police registered an FIR against Rahul and Priyanka for allegedly forcing entry into Akashvani Bhawan.

Police said they detained 91 people, including several MPs, during Wednesday's protest. Police stopped protesters heading to Jantar Mantar for a sit-in demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over "vote theft".