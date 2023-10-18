Begin typing your search...

4% DA hike announcement, MSP raise in six Rabi crops likely by Union cabinet today

The cabinet, which met earlier in the day, is learnt to have cleared the decision, sources said.

ByIANSIANS|18 Oct 2023 9:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-18 09:00:10.0  )
4% DA hike announcement, MSP raise in six Rabi crops likely by Union cabinet today
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet is learnt to have cleared the proposal of 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) of the central government employees and pensioners, in what may come as a Diwali gift for them.

The cabinet, which met earlier in the day, is learnt to have cleared the decision, sources said.

The last hike in DA was effected in March 2023.

The cabinet is also learnt to have cleared the proposal of hiking the minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops, including wheat and Red Lentil (Masur) by up to 7 per cent, sources informed further.

Further details were awaited.

Union cabinet4 per cent hikedearness allowancecentral governmentemployeespensionersDiwali
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X