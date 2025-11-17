38 Sabarimala devotees hurt as bus rams into lorry

COIMBATORE: Around 38 Ayyappa devotees were injured after the omnibus, in which they were travelling, rammed into a lorry in Tirupur on Sunday. The police said the devotees from Bangalore were bound to Sabarimala temple in Kerala by an omnibus driven by Sekar (35) from Karnataka.

“As the bus reached Perumanallur in the early morning hours, it rammed into a maize-laden lorry bound to Coimbatore. In the impact of the mishap, the front portion of the bus was damaged. Soon, the injured were sent to different hospitals in the district,” police said. The mishap led to traffic disruptions for a while. The Perumanallur police registered a case, and further inquiries are on.