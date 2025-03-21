3 militants held in Manipur's Imphal West district

IMPHAL: Three members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made from Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai, they said.

Those held were identified as Aheibam Gandhi (35), Thongam Naoba Meitei (21) and Ningthouba Momocha Singh, they said.

Police said they were wanted in a kidnapping case. A four-wheeler was seized from their possession.

On the other side, arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from various parts of the state during the last 24 hours.

In Jiribam district's Uchathol Mayai, 100 sticks of Stardyne-901 explosives weighing 12.5 kg and 20 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition were recovered.

Among the items recovered from K Geljang and K Patbung villages in Kangpokpi district were two 7.62 mm rifles, a .303 bore rifle, a locally-made pistol of .315 bore, an air pistol, and five radio sets.