28 years after killing brother-in-law in Maharashtra's Thane, man on the run held in Bihar

The main accused, identified as Sandeep Krishnan, 55, was apprehended in Bihar on October 18 by a special GRP team after being tracked through modern technical surveillance and data analysis.

According to the railway police officials, the incident dates back to January 14, 1998, when the station master informed the Dombivli railway police about a body lying on the tracks between Dombivli and Kopar stations.

After inspecting the scene, investigators grew suspicious as the nature of the injuries and the positioning of the body indicated a deliberate murder rather than a railway accident. The victim was subsequently identified as 22-year-old Shailesh More.

Investigation brought to light that More and the accused individuals, who were known to each other, had consumed alcohol together before a dispute broke out over past grievances.

The primary motive stemmed from resentment over the fact that the victim had divorced the sister of one of the accused, an official said.