    2 students jump to death from PG facility in Rohini

    The students were pursuing BBA from the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Dec 2024 11:44 AM IST
    Representative image

    NEW DELHI: Two students allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of their paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, an official said.

    He said the students were pursuing BBA from the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

    "We received information that two students jumped from a building on Monday morning in K N Katzu area. Police teams have been rushed to the spot. The matter is under investigation," a senior police officer said.

    Further details awaited.

