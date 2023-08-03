Begin typing your search...

2 abandoned houses torched in Manipur

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Aug 2023 10:15 PM GMT
Representative image

IMPHAL: Two abandoned houses were set on fire by unidentified people in Manipur’s Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in the Langol area and the blaze was doused, he said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

DTNEXT Bureau

