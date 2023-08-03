Begin typing your search...
2 abandoned houses torched in Manipur
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in the Langol area and the blaze was doused, he said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.
IMPHAL: Two abandoned houses were set on fire by unidentified people in Manipur’s Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.
