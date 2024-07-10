18 killed, 19 injured as bus hits milk tanker in UP's Unnao

UNNAO: Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured in the accident. A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S B Shiradkar told PTI that 14 men, three women and a child were killed.



Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar said due to the impact of the collision, both the bus and milk tanker overturned. Drivers of the two vehicles were among the dead.

He said the injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Police are trying to identify the victims.

Many bus passengers were asleep at the time of the incident.

"We were sleeping. I don't know what happened," Mohd Shamim, a passenger who sustained head injuries in the accident, told reporters at the hospital.

According to an official release, the district administration has issued helpline numbers -- 0515-29707662, 0515-2970767, 10774 (toll-free), 96514327035, 94544174476 and 8081211297.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said officials have been instructed to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families," he said in a post on X.

"District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed souls at his feet and for the speedy recovery of the injured," the chief minister said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured."

PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased.

"The road accident in Unnao is extremely painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this (accident). May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying in a post on X.

Modi said the local administration is extending all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said.